Sausage dogs to descend on Banbury park this weekend for monthly meet up

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST

People’s Park in Banbury will host numerous adorable dachshunds this Sunday (September 15) for the town’s third sausage dog communal walk.

The event, organised by Banbury’s Dachshund Meet and supported by the town council, invites sausage dog owners to bring their pets for a friendly walk around the park.

Starting at 11am, the sausage dogs and their owners will meet at the People’s Park cafe for a short circular walk around the park.

Once the dachshunds have completed their walk, owners can sit in the park’s cafe and enjoy conversation with fellow-minded sausage dog lovers.

Banbury's third sausage dog meet-up and walk will take place this Sunday (September 15).

The monthly meetups, which started in July, are growing to become one of the most popular monthly events the town has to offer, with around 20 dogs attending the last.

The event is completely free of charge, but dog owners are reminded that there is no parking available at People’s Park.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561339655061

