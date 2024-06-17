Royal National Lifeboat Institution receive a generous donation from The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury Inner Wheel Club President Catherine chose R.N.L.I. as her charity for 2024. Catherine said “I enjoy my visits to the coast and have always had an interest in this heroic lifesaving service which was founded in 1824.”

As the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (R.N.L.I.) celebrate 200 years of saving lives at sea; the Inner Wheel Association celebrate 100 years of friendship and service to the local community, fundraising for local and national charities.

RNLI representatives, Anthony Gerrard (Volunteer Community Presenter) and Sam Holliday (Senior Strategic and Operations Partnership Manager) were invited to the Inner Wheel club's monthly meeting on 14th June, at the Pavilions, Bodicote. After a very enjoyable supper, Inner Wheel members and their husbands/partners were totally engaged with the excellent presentation by Anthony, who enlightened his audience with; the history of R.N.L.I., the present and what the future may look like for the charity. He gave an account of how the first 100 years saw how lifeboats have evolved from oar and sail powered vessels to the first motor rescue craft. During the charity’s second century lifeboats have developed beyond recognition. R.N.L.I. has added lifeguards, water safety and international projects to their lifesaving work. Saving more people (and animals) in more ways and in more places. “We are here to save, no matter who they are.”

Anthony also paid tribute to Banbury Inner Wheel, thanking the club not only for this year’s fundraising but for their past work. In 1983 ‘Inner Wheel One’ lifeboat was launched and a second lifeboat was launched, ‘Inner Wheel Two’ in the year 2000. Apparently both crafts are still working.

Catherine Cunningham with R.N.L.I. representatives Sam Holliday (left) and Anthony Gerrard (right)

On behalf of the club, President Catherine gave a vote of thanks and presented both Sam and Anthony with a cheque and a knitted lifeboat (handknitted by member June Ronson).