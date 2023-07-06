News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Robots, cyborgs and androids come alive at Banbury museum for new summer exhibition

Banbury’s museum is hosting a brand new exhibition that takes a close look at robots, cyborgs, and androids in all their forms, from friendly and helpful to sinister and scary.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

The Robot exhibition gets underway on Saturday July 15, and will run all the way until October 8 at the Banbury Museum and Gallery.

Featuring iconic characters, vintage toys, film production props, and original memorabilia, the exhibition gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with robots of all shapes and sizes from comics, books, and the silver screen of the past 40 years.

Some of the famous robots that will be on display are Robocop, Terminator, and the modern-day hero and fan favourite Iron Man.

Most Popular
    Robots, cyborgs, and androids will descend on Banbury's museum this summer for an exciting new exhibition.Robots, cyborgs, and androids will descend on Banbury's museum this summer for an exciting new exhibition.
    Robots, cyborgs, and androids will descend on Banbury's museum this summer for an exciting new exhibition.

    Local legend and former star from BBC TV’s Robot Wars Hypno-Disc, built and run by Banbury engineers Dave, Derek, and Ken Rose, will also be making its first public appearance in 15 years.

    The exhibition will also feature interactive experiences where people can explore how coding works with family-friendly robotic toys and an opportunity for visitors to take their own robot for a spin around a robot racing pit.

    Banbury Museum and Gallery are also holding a drawing competition over the weekend of July 22 and 23, giving families the chance to win free entry for a child to the Robot exhibition.

    Ticket prices for the exhibition are £5.00 for adults and £2.50 for children (under 5's are free), concession prices for students, over 65's, and the unemployed are £3.00; art fund members tickets are priced at £2.50.

    Banbury's very own Robot Wars veteran, Hypno-Disc, will be making its first public appearance in 15 years at the exhibition.Banbury's very own Robot Wars veteran, Hypno-Disc, will be making its first public appearance in 15 years at the exhibition.
    Banbury's very own Robot Wars veteran, Hypno-Disc, will be making its first public appearance in 15 years at the exhibition.

    For more information on the competition or to buy tickets, visit https://www.banburymuseum.org/

    Related topics:BanburyDave