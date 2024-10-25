Richard Ashcroft announced as first headliner for next summer’s Nocturne Live in Oxfordshire

Richard Ashcroft has been announced as the first headliner for next summer’s Nocturne Live concert series in Oxfordshire (photo: Baxter PR).

The event returns to the 10,000-capacity UNESCO World Heritage Site of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 18-22 in 2025. Ashcroft will headline on Thursday June 19 with support from The Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

Headline act – Richard Ashcroft

As the frontman of ‘90s rock band The Verve, Ashcroft carved a reputation as one of his generation’s most iconic performers. The group’s breakthrough album Urban Hymns, which spawned hit singles Bitter Sweet Symphony, Lucky Man, and The Drugs Don’t Work, became one of the defining releases of the ‘90s and remains one of the best-selling albums in UK history.

Since The Verve disbanded in 1999, Ashcroft has enjoyed a solo career with the release of seven UK Top Five albums and a string of hit singles including A Song For The Lovers from 2000’s Alone With Everybody, and Break The Night With Colour from 2006’s Keys To The World. Ashcroft has received Ivor Novello Awards for Songwriter of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Support acts - The Lightning Seeds and The Zutons

Support for Richard Ashcroft at Blenheim Palace comes from The Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

With lead singer and songwriter Ian Broudie at the helm, The Lightning Seeds became one of the most successful acts of the ‘90s thanks to hits including The Life of Riley, Change and their enduring 1996 smash Three Lions. They perform at Blenheim Palace in celebration of their 35th anniversary.

The Zutons are a multi-platinum-selling Liverpool band famed for their smash hit singles Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love? and Valerie - a huge international hit which reached even greater heights when covered by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse. The band recently released The Big Decider, their first new album in 16 years which was produced by Nile Rodgers and the band’s original producer Ian Broudie, and charted in the UK Top 10.

More acts for the series will be announced in due course.

Ticket information

Nocturne Live 2025 runs from Wednesday June 18 - Sunday June 22. Tickets for Richard Ashcroft, Lightning Seeds and The Zutons start at £54 and go on sale at 9am on Friday October 25. Pre-sale is available to those signed up to the Nocturne Live mailing list and begins at 9am on Tuesday October 22. Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages - which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace - are available from www.nocturnelive.com