Quiz night will raise money for Hanwell villagers’ fight against housing plans

It will take place on Friday (April 14)

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST
Villagers in Hanwell are raising money for their fight against a new housing development with a quiz night on Friday (April 14).

Villagers in Hanwell are raising money for their fight against a new housing development with a quiz night on Friday (April 14).

The event will take place at Hanwell Village Hall, 7pm start.

Teams of four are needed - £10 per person.

    Earlier this month, we reported that Vistry Homes submitted a full planning application to Cherwell District Council to build 170 houses on the fields between Hanwell and Banbury.

    To find out more about the villagers' protest visit https://www.keephanwellvillagerural.com/

