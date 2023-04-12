Quiz night will raise money for Hanwell villagers’ fight against housing plans

Villagers in Hanwell are raising money for their fight against a new housing development with a quiz night on Friday (April 14).
The event will take place at Hanwell Village Hall, 7pm start.
Teams of four are needed - £10 per person.
Earlier this month, we reported that Vistry Homes submitted a full planning application to Cherwell District Council to build 170 houses on the fields between Hanwell and Banbury.
To find out more about the villagers' protest visit https://www.keephanwellvillagerural.com/