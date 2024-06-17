Quaker discussion on Pacifism and War

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discussion will be held on 23 June 2024 at 2pm until 4pm, at Banbury Quaker Meeting House, Horsefair.

Banbury Quakers will be hosting a discussion on Pacifism in a Warring World.

Quakers have a long history of speaking out against war, but wars around the world have caused some members to revisit and question this tradition. Is pacifism the antidote to war and violence or is it dangerous and deluded? "I believe in pursuing non-violence but I believe preparing for war is one way of doing this," says Quaker, Roland Howard. Maria Huff, Quaker adds, "We have to prioritise and promote peaceful ways of dealing with conflict, or we end up with more wars."

The discussion will explore the issues in a meditative, exploratory and robust way and is the first in a series of discussions on contemporary issues, including climate change, refugees and AI.