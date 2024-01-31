Professor of ancient history and archaeology to lead talk in village near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professor John Hunter OBE will talk about his time spent researching the archaeology and landscape history of the Small Isles.

The Small Isles are an archipelago of islands (Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum) in the Inner Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland.

John said: “I spent a number of seasons researching the Small Isles. This covered everything from the Mesolithic through to the creation of Victorian sporting estates and beyond, as well as including some bizarre events and characters.

"Rum in particular, with its mysterious bloodstone mountain and the habits of its 20th-century playboy owner, became known as the 'forbidden island'.”