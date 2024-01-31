Professor of ancient history and archaeology to lead talk in village near Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Professor John Hunter OBE will talk about his time spent researching the archaeology and landscape history of the Small Isles.
The Small Isles are an archipelago of islands (Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum) in the Inner Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
John said: “I spent a number of seasons researching the Small Isles. This covered everything from the Mesolithic through to the creation of Victorian sporting estates and beyond, as well as including some bizarre events and characters.
"Rum in particular, with its mysterious bloodstone mountain and the habits of its 20th-century playboy owner, became known as the 'forbidden island'.”
The talk will begin at 7.30pm on Thursday February 15 at Warmington Village Hall. Admission is £2 for non-Warmington Heritage Group members.Additionally, copies of John’s novel, The Winder will be available.