Presentation near Banbury offers rare chance to learn about Britain's largest RAF base
The Hornton History Group will host a presentation, offering people the rare chance to learn about Britain’s largest RAF base Brize Norton from an expert on the subject.
On Thursday February 9, the Hornton History Group is hosting a special talk at the Hornton Pavilion on the history of the biggest RAF station in Britain, Oxfordshire’s Brize Norton base.
The talk will be led by Trevor Jackson, who has spent 29 years in the RAF and has a great insight into the workings of the base, having spent 12 years as a commissioned officer there fighting in multiple theatres.
Trevor will cover events from the base's early days in 1937 and throughout World War II, including RAF Brize Norton’s roles in D-Day and Arnhem, the Cold War, and right through to current-day conflicts.
Leader of the Hornton History Group, Laurie Furneaux, said: "This is the first of a series of special talks that the Hornton History Group is planning to put on this year, and they will be open to everyone, whether they live in the village or elsewhere".
The event will start at 7.30pm . Entrance is £5 for non-members, and refreshments will be served.