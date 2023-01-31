Presentation near Banbury offers rare chance to learn about Britain's largest RAF base

Next week there will be a talk on the history of Britain's largest air base at the Hornton Pavilion.

On Thursday February 9, the Hornton History Group is hosting a special talk at the Hornton Pavilion on the history of the biggest RAF station in Britain, Oxfordshire’s Brize Norton base.

The talk will be led by Trevor Jackson, who has spent 29 years in the RAF and has a great insight into the workings of the base, having spent 12 years as a commissioned officer there fighting in multiple theatres.

Trevor will cover events from the base's early days in 1937 and throughout World War II, including RAF Brize Norton’s roles in D-Day and Arnhem, the Cold War, and right through to current-day conflicts.

Speaker at the meeting Trevor Jackson has spent 29 years in the RAF.

Leader of the Hornton History Group, Laurie Furneaux, said: "This is the first of a series of special talks that the Hornton History Group is planning to put on this year, and they will be open to everyone, whether they live in the village or elsewhere".