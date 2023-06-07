News you can trust since 1838
Popular wellbeing and hand-crafted gifts show returns to Banbury next month

A popular wellbeing, holistic therapy, and hand-crafted gifts fair will return to Banbury next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST

The Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, by Deer Spirit Events, is back in Banbury at the General Foods Sports and Social Club on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

With the doors opening both Saturday and Sunday from 11 am until 5pm, visitors can expect holistic therapists, wellbeing, healthy living, self-help advice, and a range of psychic, shamanic, angelic, colour, intuitive, and tarot readers.The show will also have numerous retailers selling crystals, handmade crafts and jewellery, healthy living and wellbeing products, talks and workshops on tarot, Norse mythology, self-love, overcoming anxiety, chakras, and much more.

Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events said: "Come down if you’re feeling a bit stressed, want to find out about your past and what the future holds, or if you just fancy a relaxing me-day with friends, family, and likeminded people."

    Retailers will be selling crystals, handmade crafts and much more.Retailers will be selling crystals, handmade crafts and much more.
    For more information visit https://www.deerspirit.co.uk/

    The popular show will return to Banbury on the first weekend of July.The popular show will return to Banbury on the first weekend of July.
