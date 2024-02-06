Popular farm near Chipping Norton invites families to visit half term dinosaur attraction

News you can trust since 1838
A popular petting zoo and family attraction farm near Chipping Norton is opening its brand new dinosaur attraction this half term.
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
Fairytale Farm will be running the new "Once Upon a Dinosaur" attraction from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday February 18.

The week-long event will feature numerous attractions that aim to inform children about the history of dinosaurs in a fun way.

It will include a dinosaur trail where visitors can put their dinosaur knowledge to the test, a chance to interact with lifelike moving dinosaurs, the opportunity to dig for hidden fossils, and much more.

    Popular attraction Fairytale Farm has unveiled a new dinosaur event for half term.
    Fairytale Farm owner Nick Laister said: "Once Upon a Dinosaur promises a magical journey into the world of dinosaurs, combining education and entertainment for the whole family.

    "We look forward to welcoming visitors to Fairytale Farm for a memorable half-term experience.”

    For more information, including buying tickets to the farm, visit the website https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/