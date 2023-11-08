St Mary’s Church in Banbury will get the festive season underway with its annual Christmas Tree Festival next month.

The church is asking local businesses and groups to sponsor a tree for the festival that runs from Monday December 11 until Sunday 17.

Now in its second year, the innagural festival saw over 30 groups take part and help to maintain the church’s Grade I listed building with their sponsorship money.

Each tree sponsored will be entered into the best tree of the festival competition, with the winner receiving a framed certificate and money donated to a local charity of their choice.

Pupils from the Frank Wise school with Cllr Jayne Strangwood at last year's festival.

To enter the festival, businesses or groups must pay £30 and have someone willing to come and decorate the tree, which will be provided by the church on December 11, and remove the decorations at the end of the festival.