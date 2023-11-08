Popular Christmas Tree Festival will return to Banbury next month – businesses can sponsor a tree
and live on Freeview channel 276
The church is asking local businesses and groups to sponsor a tree for the festival that runs from Monday December 11 until Sunday 17.
Now in its second year, the innagural festival saw over 30 groups take part and help to maintain the church’s Grade I listed building with their sponsorship money.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each tree sponsored will be entered into the best tree of the festival competition, with the winner receiving a framed certificate and money donated to a local charity of their choice.
To enter the festival, businesses or groups must pay £30 and have someone willing to come and decorate the tree, which will be provided by the church on December 11, and remove the decorations at the end of the festival.
For more information visit the church’s website here https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/diary-church/christmas-tree-festival