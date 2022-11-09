Popular Carrdus Christmas Fair returns to Banbury this year after a three-year hiatus

The popular Carrdus Christmas Fair will return to Banbury this year after a three-year hiatus.

Dozens of stalls have already been booked for the event, which takes place at Overthorpe Hall in Carrdus School on Saturday November 19, 10am – 3pm, raising funds for Katharine House Hospice and local bone cancer charity Freddie’s Future.

The school said: "Competition to fill our stalls was intense and those chosen will showcase the very best of local artisans’ arts, crafts and produce.

"The breadth of products and gifts available will help shoppers tick off plenty of their Christmas present buying list in one enjoyable day.

Other highlights of the fair, which is sponsored by Hamptons, include real reindeer Dasher and Comet and of course Father Christmas himself in his magical grotto.

The school added: "The transformation of our Year 6 girls and boys into impish elves is an eagerly anticipated Carrdus School rite of passage as they entertain children in the Elf Craft Workshop.

"The fair offers a whole sparkling Christmas package with games, arts and craft activities, performances of Christmas songs and carols by the school choirs, tombolas for all ages, the Elfie Selfie Station, our legendary raffle and much, much more."

Food will be available from the ‘Enjoy Your ‘Elf’ café’, Mulled Wine from the licensed bar, as well as coffee and hot chocolate.

Entry is £3 entry, under 12s free.