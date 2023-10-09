The remaining craft fair dates for 2023 are November 5, November 19 and December 10

The craft fair is usually held every month but there will be an additional date for November as the October one was moved to accommodate the additional day for this year's Banbury Michaelmas Fair.

Shoppers can find a wide range of products at the fair from about 30 unique stalls in Market Place, including needlecraft goods, children’s toys, jewellery, wax and resin products, body care items, artwork, leatherwork, woodwork, clothes and more.