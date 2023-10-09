Pick up a present at Banbury Craft Fair in November and December
The Banbury Craft Fair will return to the Market Place with three events in November and December.
The craft fair is usually held every month but there will be an additional date for November as the October one was moved to accommodate the additional day for this year's Banbury Michaelmas Fair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The remaining craft fair dates for 2023 are November 5, November 19 and December 10.
Shoppers can find a wide range of products at the fair from about 30 unique stalls in Market Place, including needlecraft goods, children’s toys, jewellery, wax and resin products, body care items, artwork, leatherwork, woodwork, clothes and more.
The organiser of the fair Julie Anne Down said: “It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and craftspeople. The people of Banbury will be able to buy unique products and gifts whilst being a part of something special that is growing with every craft fair."