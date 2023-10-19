Nine fun family Halloween activities to do in the Banbury area this half term

There are plenty of family activities to do this half term, and Halloween this photo gallery takes a look at some of them.
From pumpkin picks to tunnels of terror and ghost hunts, there is plenty for families to do this half term and Halloween.
As Halloween approaches, we have compiled some of the events that are running through either the half term week or on selected dates.
Below are nine family activities to do in the Banbury area this October half term and Halloween.
1. Tunnel of Terror
The Tunnel of Terror is held at 75 The Fairway, Banbury, on Saturday October 28, Sunday October 29 and on Tuesday October 31 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm. The tunnel is Banbury mother Tracey Kovac's creation and has been running for the past three years. The terrifying tunnel accepts donations for entry, and all the money raised will go towards the Let's Play Project charity. Photo: Submitted Image
2. Lock 29 face painting and pumpkin trail
Banbury's Lock29 will be hosting a free-to-attend afternoon of activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 28. The day will feature a magician performing tricks, a pumpkin hunt with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets, and free face painting from 12-3pm. Photo: Submitted Image
3. Pumpkin carving competition, Kings Sutton
The competition organised by the Kings Sutton Garage sees participants give £5 to the garage to be given their pumpkins before carving their spooky designs and returning them to the garage before 4pm on Halloween. The pumpkins are then judged online, and the top five entrants will receive a prize. All of the money raised will go towards the Kings Sutton Preschool. Photo: Submitted Image
4. Banbury Museum Halloween disco
The disco will be held on Friday, October 27. Attendants must be age three and above, and tickets must be booked online at the cost of £3 per ticket. Children are invited to come along in their best fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning a prize. Photo: Banbury Museum