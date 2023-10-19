Nine fun family Halloween activities to do in the Banbury area this half term

3 . Pumpkin carving competition, Kings Sutton

The competition organised by the Kings Sutton Garage sees participants give £5 to the garage to be given their pumpkins before carving their spooky designs and returning them to the garage before 4pm on Halloween. The pumpkins are then judged online, and the top five entrants will receive a prize. All of the money raised will go towards the Kings Sutton Preschool. Photo: Submitted Image