News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
There are plenty of fun things to do around the Banbury area this spooky season.There are plenty of fun things to do around the Banbury area this spooky season.
There are plenty of fun things to do around the Banbury area this spooky season.

Nine fun family Halloween activities to do in the Banbury area this half term

There are plenty of family activities to do this half term, and Halloween this photo gallery takes a look at some of them.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST

From pumpkin picks to tunnels of terror and ghost hunts, there is plenty for families to do this half term and Halloween.

As Halloween approaches, we have compiled some of the events that are running through either the half term week or on selected dates.

Below are nine family activities to do in the Banbury area this October half term and Halloween.

The Tunnel of Terror is held at 75 The Fairway, Banbury, on Saturday October 28, Sunday October 29 and on Tuesday October 31 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm. The tunnel is Banbury mother Tracey Kovac's creation and has been running for the past three years. The terrifying tunnel accepts donations for entry, and all the money raised will go towards the Let's Play Project charity.

1. Tunnel of Terror

The Tunnel of Terror is held at 75 The Fairway, Banbury, on Saturday October 28, Sunday October 29 and on Tuesday October 31 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm. The tunnel is Banbury mother Tracey Kovac's creation and has been running for the past three years. The terrifying tunnel accepts donations for entry, and all the money raised will go towards the Let's Play Project charity. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Banbury's Lock29 will be hosting a free-to-attend afternoon of activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 28. The day will feature a magician performing tricks, a pumpkin hunt with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets, and free face painting from 12-3pm.

2. Lock 29 face painting and pumpkin trail

Banbury's Lock29 will be hosting a free-to-attend afternoon of activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 28. The day will feature a magician performing tricks, a pumpkin hunt with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets, and free face painting from 12-3pm. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The competition organised by the Kings Sutton Garage sees participants give £5 to the garage to be given their pumpkins before carving their spooky designs and returning them to the garage before 4pm on Halloween. The pumpkins are then judged online, and the top five entrants will receive a prize. All of the money raised will go towards the Kings Sutton Preschool.

3. Pumpkin carving competition, Kings Sutton

The competition organised by the Kings Sutton Garage sees participants give £5 to the garage to be given their pumpkins before carving their spooky designs and returning them to the garage before 4pm on Halloween. The pumpkins are then judged online, and the top five entrants will receive a prize. All of the money raised will go towards the Kings Sutton Preschool. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The disco will be held on Friday, October 27. Attendants must be age three and above, and tickets must be booked online at the cost of £3 per ticket. Children are invited to come along in their best fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

4. Banbury Museum Halloween disco

The disco will be held on Friday, October 27. Attendants must be age three and above, and tickets must be booked online at the cost of £3 per ticket. Children are invited to come along in their best fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning a prize. Photo: Banbury Museum

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury