New outdoor play area set to be unveiled near Chipping Norton – where people can be 'shrunk' to the size of fairies!

An artist's impression of what the new Fairy Dell immersive feature will look like.

The area named Fairy Dell features giant mushrooms, raised walkways and bridges, a crawl tunnel, clamber net, climbing wall, and slides, and is the farm's biggest investment since opening in 2013.

The idea has been in the planning stages for a number of years, and planning permission was received towards the end of last year.

Owner of the farm, Nick Laister, said they are excited to unveil it to public.

He added: "Once open, our visitors will be able to enter the whimsical world of Fairy Dell, where they will be the size of fairies. This will be a brand new, bespoke outdoor play area, designed for all ages and abilities. It will open in time for the 2023 summer holidays."

"You won't see this play area anywhere else in the world. It has been designed by Cap.Co, a leading designer of attractions and play spaces, to also provide a series of sensory features throughout, and most of the new land will be wheelchair accessible. It really will be the most magical play area ever!"

Nick added: "As well as Fairy Dell, you can explore our new Willow Tunnel in Wilderness Walk and see new dinosaurs in Dino Valley. We also have a new covered picnic area in our Huff & Puff Playground, and even our toilets have had a complete rebuild for 2023."

