A new 10-hole classic film-inspired mini golf course has recently been unveiled at The Light cinema in Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly revamped golf course features 10 cult classic film settings where the player will have to face Jaws, Darth Vader, and T-Rex, among others, to complete the fun course.

To celebrate the newly opened course, the cinema is opening at 9.30am every day during the October half term holidays to give families extra time to visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Fairbank, business manager at The Light, said: “We are so excited to launch our revamped mini golf course for half-term.

Most Popular

The newly revamped mini golf course features terrifying models of cult-classic villains.

"We are sure our guests are going to love our fantastic film-themed 10-hole course, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone. We’ve got lots of great films, leisure activities, and events planned for half term, so please come and join us.”

In addition to the mini-golf course, the complex has climbing, bowling, and a host of films suitable for entertaining families in half term.