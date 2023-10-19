New classic film-inspired mini golf course unveiled at Banbury cinema
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly revamped golf course features 10 cult classic film settings where the player will have to face Jaws, Darth Vader, and T-Rex, among others, to complete the fun course.
To celebrate the newly opened course, the cinema is opening at 9.30am every day during the October half term holidays to give families extra time to visit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leon Fairbank, business manager at The Light, said: “We are so excited to launch our revamped mini golf course for half-term.
"We are sure our guests are going to love our fantastic film-themed 10-hole course, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone. We’ve got lots of great films, leisure activities, and events planned for half term, so please come and join us.”
In addition to the mini-golf course, the complex has climbing, bowling, and a host of films suitable for entertaining families in half term.
For more information visit https://banbury.thelight.co.uk/