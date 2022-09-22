National green week celebration comes to village near Banbury

As part of the Great Big Green Week, a series of environmental events will be taking place in the village of Bloxham.

The celebration week is organised by local community group Biodiversity Bloxham and has received support both financial and in kind from Bloxham Parish Council, Oxfordshire County Council, St Mary’s Church and other environmental organisations in and around Banbury, as well as local businesses and charities, and many volunteers including the Women’s Institute and Warriner Farm Trust.

The week of events will start on Saturday September 24 at the Elephant and Castle pub with an apple pressing sale which will be opened by district councillor David Hingley.

As well as apple juice, cider and vinegar available at the apple pressing, there will also be a book sale, plant swap, wildlife displays and activities available for children, alongside a bar, food and live music.

The Great Big Green Week will then resume on Monday at Winters Way when between 3.30pm and 5.30pm the group will be planting bulbs in the wildflower patches.

There will be a host of other events throughout the week, these include talks about the climate, markets, workshops, lunches and a showing of the documentary The Ants & The Grasshopper.

The week will culminate with the Warriner School’s free entry open farm and vintage ploughing match that will include cows, goats, sheep, pigs, donkeys and poultry. Tractor and trailer rides for entertainment and refreshments that include a BBQ, tea and cakes.