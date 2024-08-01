Moreton Show launches Handsome Hound competition with Hedges Law

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Moreton Show will include the inaugural Hedges’ Handsome Hound competition, an event which celebrates the region’s most attractive pooches.

The new addition to the one-day agricultural show comes as the Moreton Show celebrates its 75th anniversary of delivering countryside entertainment in the Cotswolds.

Set in 165 acres of farmland within the heart of Moreton-in-Marsh, the festival combines the best of the British countryside, traditional values and passion for farming through activities, displays and exhibitions.

And this year will be bigger and better than ever as it celebrates 75 years of family fun, including the new Handsome Hound competition, sponsored by Oxfordshire’s oldest law firm, Hedges.

Hedges Handsome Hound

The winning canine will win a trip for themselves and their humans to the popular celebrity hotspot, The Lakes By Yoo in Lechlade, Gloucestershire. The exclusive lakeside retreat of luxury homes provides the perfect setting for a rejuvenating mini break.

And with rooms starting from £265 per night, it’s well worth putting your pooch’s best paw forward to be in with a chance of winning the competition.

Nicola Poole, Managing Director of Hedges Law, said: “What brilliant fun to be launching this competition and partnering with a fellow regional heritage brand, as part of our community values.

“The Hedges team are huge dog fans. Many of us are dog owners and our furry friends are very welcome in our offices where there are always treats in good supply! We understand that dogs are a key part of country life and think they deserve to be recognised and celebrated. We’re looking for a dog with a glossy coat, a wonderful temperament and a fabulous personality that really makes them stand out.”

Moreton Show, which takes place on Saturday 7th September, is a staple of the agricultural calendar and was even mentioned in the most recent season of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon. With horse and livestock shows, country crafts and masses of pop-ups providing food, drink, gifts and clothing, the popular Show provides fun for all the family.

Hedges Law has been providing legal services in Oxfordshire for 235 years. It offers legal support, including advice on wills, probate and inheritance planning, property law and conveyancing, as well as dispute resolution, family and divorce issues.

The firm opened its newest office on Chipping Norton High Street in June. It also has offices in Summertown, north Oxford and Wallingford in the south of the county.

Stuart Mace, Moreton Show Chair said: “The Moreton Show team has listened to its visitors and packed in even more fun for the family this year.

“We're delighted to welcome Hedges Law to the Moreton Show family and look forward to enjoying the new Handsome Hound competition at Pitch 129 in Zone B overlooking the Fun Dog Show Ring on Show day!”

Tickets for the Moreton Show are available now: www.moretonshow.co.uk. If you’ve got a handsome hound of your own and fancy a stay at The Lakes, head along to the Hedges stand on Saturday 7th September for the chance to win.