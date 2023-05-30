The event will be held on June 10-11

Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its exhibition this month.

The event will be held at Chacombe Village Hall on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, from 10am to 5pm.

There is plenty of parking or take the 500 bus from Banbury or Brackley.

The group meet on Tuesdays in Chacombe Village Hall for mixed media painting and drawing.

Sessions are from 10.30 to 1.30, usually in five week blocks throughout the year.

The art group describes itself as a small friendly group, who exhibit, socialise for lunches and go on trips to exhibitions.

A spokesperson for the group said: "To get in the swing of things our first session is usually drawing and we sometimes start a new subject which we then develop over the weeks. The class often starts with a demonstration which inspires us, but even with help some of us struggle, although we have a good laugh trying."