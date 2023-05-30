News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Middleton Cheney Art Group will be holding its exhibition this month

The event will be held on June 10-11
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its exhibition this month.

The event will be held at Chacombe Village Hall on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, from 10am to 5pm.

There is plenty of parking or take the 500 bus from Banbury or Brackley.

Most Popular
    Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its exhibition this month.Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its exhibition this month.
    Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its exhibition this month.

    The group meet on Tuesdays in Chacombe Village Hall for mixed media painting and drawing.

    Sessions are from 10.30 to 1.30, usually in five week blocks throughout the year.

    The art group describes itself as a small friendly group, who exhibit, socialise for lunches and go on trips to exhibitions.

    A spokesperson for the group said: "To get in the swing of things our first session is usually drawing and we sometimes start a new subject which we then develop over the weeks. The class often starts with a demonstration which inspires us, but even with help some of us struggle, although we have a good laugh trying."

    “They have a tutor some of the time which is very helpful to get us on the right track.”

    Related topics:BrackleyBanbury