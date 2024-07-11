Making room for the knight: Animatronic horse takes place in the new Warwick Castle Hotel
Over a staggering 11 hours, Warwick Castle’s expert team carefully lifted and assembled the 14ft tall horse figure, complete with an epic knight riding on its back, into place before giving the armour a final polish.
The spectacular new centrepiece to the hotel’s medieval themed foyer depicts a knight boldly greeting guests. With the pull of a sword, visitors can make the figure spring into action and see the armoured knight magically gallop and neigh to life.
The spectacular figure took the team 11 hours to install and designers six months to create - it weighs a hefty 300kg, the same as around 12 suits of steel armour, and is made from steel and iron. The horse sits proudly with a gallery of talking portraits, including Richard Neville, the 16th Earl of Warwick better-known as The Kingmaker.
Edward Neville, Merlin Magic Making Senior Creative at the Warwick Castle Hotel said: “It’s a truly magnificent sight to see this knight and his noble steed make their grand entrance into the Warwick Castel Hotel after so many months of hard work designing and creating this one-of-a-kind figure. It’s positioning in the foyer with the talking portraits – including the 16th Earl of Warwick, my great ancestor – is an honour, as they will proudly greet families every day as they enter the hotel’s foyer.”
The 60-room Warwick Castle Hotel will soon open its doors to guests for an unforgettable experience where a unique blend of authentic history elevates a contemporary short-break experience. Families will come face to face with talking historic portraits which give guests an insight into the centuries of history that have taken place inside Warwick Castle’s grounds.
Blending beautifully into the castle's surroundings, the exterior of the hotel resembles a medieval long hall, with a rough cast render, timber cladding and shingle roof tiles. Each room, sleeping two adults and up to three children, gives a nod to the Wars of the Roses, with rose motifs, chambers draped in rich coloured fabrics, bespoke tapestries and shields – fit for any little king or queen! Princesses and knights will be on hand for an array of evening entertainment before venturing through the treetop walkway to the Knight’s Village, where guests can dine like royalty in a medieval banquet hall.
After a peaceful ‘knights’ sleep, families can discover the castle grounds and all the shows, history and experiences Warwick Castle has to offer, from jousting tournaments with the Wars of the Roses LIVE! to getting up close and personal with feathered friends with The Falconer’s Quest, the UK’s largest birds of prey show.
A stay at the Warwick Castle Hotel is from £159 for bed and breakfast for a family of four, or from £199 for a family of four which includes bed and breakfast and a one-day ticket. Book online at warwick-castle.com
