Keeping New Year's resolutions is the focus of Banbury’s next Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

Keeping New Year’s resolutions is the them of the next Mind, Body and Spirit show in Banbury.

The event will take takes place at the General Foods Social Club Waterside Bar, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 this month, with the theme of helping people keep their New Year's resolutions.

The show features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, and stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products and a wide range of readers providing insights into past, present and future.

There will also be workshops and talks covering new beginnings, how to manage stress, how to release negative and unhelpful beliefs, chakras, crystals, the aura and much more. There’ll also be a gong bath, meditation and a guided visualisation.

The show will run over Saturday and Sunday on the last weekend of January.

One of the organisers, Julie Fenn, said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2023."

“At our show, you can have a chat about how you’re feeling and any challenges you’re facing, learn some useful strategies to help keep you positive and on path, find out how to deal with any mental, emotional and spiritual blocks that are getting in your way. Or, you can just come along and enjoy the positive atmosphere and fantastic vibe with like-minded people.”

