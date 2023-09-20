News you can trust since 1838
Jigsaw Festival is being held at a church in Banbury this week

The event will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
The Jigsaw Festival will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am-4 pm) at St Mary's ChurchThe Jigsaw Festival will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am-4 pm) at St Mary's Church
A church in Banbury is holding a Jigsaw Festival this week.

The event will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am – 4 pm) at St Mary's Church, with a talk by local jigsaw expert, Sue Riches, on 'The History and Benefits of Jigsaws' at 6.30 pm on Friday September 22.

A spokesperson for the church said: "We will have a large number of assembled jigsaws on display and other boxes of second hand and some new jigsaws, including a few new wooden jigsaws made by Wentworth, all for sale at very good prices.

Most Popular

    "The purpose of the Jigsaw Festival is to bring people into this beautiful Grade I listed church where they can appreciate the stunning building, buy a jigsaw and enjoy some refreshments."

    Admission is free (donations invited for St Mary’s Church)

    Book for the talk online at www.banburystmary.org.uk/artsevents or 01295 276045 (church office)

    Further details from [email protected]

