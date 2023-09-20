The event will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23

The Jigsaw Festival will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am-4 pm) at St Mary's Church

A church in Banbury is holding a Jigsaw Festival this week.

The event will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am – 4 pm) at St Mary's Church, with a talk by local jigsaw expert, Sue Riches, on 'The History and Benefits of Jigsaws' at 6.30 pm on Friday September 22.

A spokesperson for the church said: "We will have a large number of assembled jigsaws on display and other boxes of second hand and some new jigsaws, including a few new wooden jigsaws made by Wentworth, all for sale at very good prices.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

"The purpose of the Jigsaw Festival is to bring people into this beautiful Grade I listed church where they can appreciate the stunning building, buy a jigsaw and enjoy some refreshments."

Admission is free (donations invited for St Mary’s Church)

Book for the talk online at www.banburystmary.org.uk/artsevents or 01295 276045 (church office)