A church in Banbury is holding a Jigsaw Festival this week.
The event will run across three days from Thursday September 21 to Saturday 23 (10am – 4 pm) at St Mary's Church, with a talk by local jigsaw expert, Sue Riches, on 'The History and Benefits of Jigsaws' at 6.30 pm on Friday September 22.
A spokesperson for the church said: "We will have a large number of assembled jigsaws on display and other boxes of second hand and some new jigsaws, including a few new wooden jigsaws made by Wentworth, all for sale at very good prices.
"The purpose of the Jigsaw Festival is to bring people into this beautiful Grade I listed church where they can appreciate the stunning building, buy a jigsaw and enjoy some refreshments."
Admission is free (donations invited for St Mary’s Church)
Book for the talk online at www.banburystmary.org.uk/artsevents or 01295 276045 (church office)