In pictures: Spitfire flypast tops off ‘spectacular’ celebration for Armed Forces Day in Banbury

The sight and sound of a WW2 Spitfire thrilled onlookers at a sweltering Armed Forces Day in Banbury on Saturday (June 29).

Mayor Cllr John Colegrave and Oxfordshire's Deputy Lord Lieutenant Sir Tony Baldry take the salute NNL-190630-163926009

The iconic fighter plane soared above Market Place as part of a memorable tribute to service men and women past, present and future.

Other military demonstrations and vehicles entertained the crowds after a parade through town from current service personnel, cadets, and veterans, led by the band of the 1460 (Banbury) Air Training Corps.

A salute in High Street was taken by town mayor John Colegrave and Oxfordshire’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant and High Steward of Banbury Sir Tony Baldry.

A drumhead service, conducted by Padre Charles Lewis, chaplain to the Thames Valley ATC, showed how troops hold religious services in the battle field using drums as makeshift altars.

Serving soldiers, veterans, cadets and civic leaders stood head bowed in prayer as temperatures topped 30 degrees.

Around the Market Place, visitors, especially the young, were encouraged to examine and explore military vehicles and equipment.

Cllr Colegrave said: “This was a spectacular event on a scorching hot day that saw townspeople show support for the men and women of the armed forces – from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.”

