In pictures: Hundreds enjoy star-studded Brackley Community Carnival

A record number of people joined the star-studded procession for Brackley Community Carnival on Saturday (June 8).

Entrants went to town with their outfits for the theme, The Movies, with elephants, penguins, hot air balloons, Toy Story characters and loads more involved.

The 5th Brackley Scouts won the best-dressed prize for their float based on The Italian Job, with St Peters Church’s Around the World in 80 Days theme coming second and Bracken Leas School’s A Night at the Movies in third.

Many also enjoyed a fun-filled day at the carnival, with BMX stunt riders, the Mercedes F1 team, the dog show and more providing loads of entertainment.

