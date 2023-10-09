The village of Hook Norton showed up once again in a mass of pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK!

The 13th Hooky Alternative Race for Life took place in Hook Norton on Sunday October 1.

181 men, women, children, dogs and a tortoise donned their finest pink and took part in the three-mile race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The overall winner was Steve Yeomans, closely followed by Richard Hart who not only finished in an impressive time but has also raised £190 in sponsorship. Ptolemy the tortoise romped home to win first and second prize (2 tomatoes) as the only entrant in his category.

Since the race started in 2010, the people of Hook Norton have raised an amazing £21,000 for Cancer Research UK, helping to fund the lifesaving research which now means that 50 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer will survive for 10 years or more. Cancer Research UK has been at the forefront of improving outcomes for people with cancer, with three in four people who are treated for cancer on the NHS, receiving a drug that was developed using CRUK research.

If anyone would like more information about the race, or to discuss other fundraising ideas, please contact Gill ([email protected]).

1 . Hooky Alternative Race for Life On your marks...... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Hooky Alternative Race for Life One of the participants donning a pink wig. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales