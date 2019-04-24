Hundreds enjoy Easter fun at Castle Quay

Hundreds of children enjoyed free Easter-themed activities at Castle Quay Shopping Centre on Saturday (April 20).

A trail hunt around the centre with a £50 voucher prize, a mini farm by the canal and face painting provided lots of family fun.

Castle Quay mascot Sunny the Duck with some of the kids on the Easter trail NNL-190424-105111001

Centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We were delighted to welcome so many families to our free Easter event activities, giving shoppers the chance to spend some quality family time together over the long weekend.”

The Easter trail hunt had children tracking down the clues found in store windows to complete their guide and return back to the Easter Bunny to collect some chocolate treats.

Completed trail guides were also entered into a free prize draw – with one lucky entrant winning a £50 voucher to spend in a store of their choice at Castle Quay.

After taking part in the Easter treasure hunt, families then headed outside into the sunshine to visit so me of their favourite farmyard animals, located on the Cherwell Plaza next to the canal.

Face painting was popular too NNL-190424-105101001

Little shoppers were overjoyed to meet a host of different animals including a Shetland pony, donkey, goats, lambs, rabbits, guinea-pigs, chicken and ducks.

A centre spokesman said many local residents commented on how refreshing it was to see a local centre hosting free events for all the family to enjoy.