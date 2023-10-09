News you can trust since 1838
Hook Norton race raises over £21,000 for Cancer Research UK

The village of Hook Norton showed up once again in a mass of pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK!
By Gill BegnorContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
The 13th Hooky Alternative Race for Life took place in Hook Norton on Sunday 1st October.

181 men, women, children, dogs and a tortoise donned their finest pink and took part in the 3 mile race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The overall winner was Steve Yeomans, closely followed by Richard Hart who not only finished in an impressive time but has also raised £190 in sponsorship. Ptolemy the tortoise romped home to win first and second prize (2 tomatoes) as the only entrant in his category.

    Since the race started in 2010, the people of Hook Norton have raised an amazing £21,000 for Cancer Research UK, helping to fund the lifesaving research which now means that 50% of people diagnosed with cancer will survive for 10 years or more. Cancer Research UK has been at the forefront of improving outcomes for people with cancer, with 3 in 4 people who are treated for cancer on the NHS, receiving a drug that was developed using CRUK research.

    If anyone would like more information about the race, or to discuss other fundraising ideas, please contact Gill ([email protected]).

