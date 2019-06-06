Hollywood coming to Brackley for carnival and procession this weekend

Hollywood is coming to Brackley for the annual community carnival and procession on Saturday (June 8).

A record-breaking number of participants are expected for the procession through the town centre, plus vehicles and bands from many groups, schools and businesses, all with different interpretations of the theme, The Movies. The procession starts at Bracken Leas School at 11am.

Then an action-packed afternoon of entertainment will be at Magdalen College School from 12.15pm, including a stunt show, BMX show where children can have a go, displays from dance groups, cadets, Punch and Judy, life-sized elephants, and a fun fair.

There will also be a range of stalls and displays from businesses and charities, including the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team which will have a car on display so visitors can get up close to the all-conquering Silver Arrow.

The dog show is also open for entries so why not enter your family pet with classes for all. Local bands and singers will be performing on the community stage to keep the crowds entertained.

Entry is £5 for adults, £3 for secondary school-age children and primary school-age children go free.

For more information visit www.brackleycommunitycarnival.org.uk.