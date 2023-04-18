Historic Banbury tree that was felled earlier this year to be celebrated on May Day event

Banbury residents are being invited to celebrate the history and life of the beech tree, which sat in the grounds of the Quaker Meeting House garden for over 150 years.
The afternoon’s celebration will include a variety of music, including folk, dance, and African, along with poetry and other readings and activities that are suitable for all ages, including a meditation session.
There will be films shown about the lives of trees, including an intriguing insight into what has become known as the "wood wide web", and a talk from Neil Bailey of Earthwatch about the charity’s Tiny Trees programme.
Clerk of Banbury Quaker Meeting, Maria Huff, said: "Out of the great sadness we experienced in losing this majestic tree, that had to be taken down in the interests of public safety, we want to salvage something positive and invite people into the Meeting House and its gardens to share an afternoon of uplifting and enjoyable activities.
“At the event, which is open to all, we will be celebrating the life of the beloved tree, the millions of rich lives it supported, the life it represents, and much of the history that has happened around it."
Everyone, is invited to drop in on the event at the Banbury Quaker Meeting House on Horse Fair, which will run from 12.30pm until 5pm.
Refreshments will be available throughout the day, but anyone wishing to join the 12.30pm lunch is advised to bring along a vegan dish in order to contribute to the meal.