Have a quintessential family day out at Banburyshire village's summer festival

A quintessential family day out full of food, farming and folk is in store for the hundreds of expected visitors at a Banburyshire village's summer festival.

Hanwell villagers are set to present their third annual HanFEST on Saturday, July 13.

Rare breed Sandy Oxford will be on show at HanFEST

More than 30 producers will be selling their artisanal goods in one of Oxfordshire’s largest farmer’s markets while a variety of folk acts will be getting people up and dancing.

Lots of animals will be on show including rare breed Sandy Oxford and Black pigs and Shetland sheep along with chickens, turkeys, ducks and a very well behaved goose!

There will also be a falconry display and horse and carriage rides from the car park to the festival site.

See artists and crafts-people at work and have a go yourself in the arts and crafts village, while Banbury’s Tooley’s Forge will be hard at work, giving free demonstrations.

Monster Ceilidh Band will be headlining HanFest Folk at Night

The ever-popular village tea tent returns with homemade baked goods made in Hanwell - from gin to Pimms, artisan stone baked pizzas, chicken katsu burgers to ices from the super cool vintage ice cream van.

After a quick shuffle around HanFEST reopens at 6pm for Folk at Night - an evening of locally-sourced food and drink and traditional folk music blended with electronic dance.

Performing from 7pm, Monster Ceilidh Band seamlessly blend electronic dance music with traditional folk.

Their sound has been endorsed by outstanding live performances at award-winning festivals such as Bestival and Secret Garden Party alongside Sidmouth and Cambridge Folk Festivals.

This year’s chosen charity is Restore, an Oxfordshire mental health charity that supports people to take control of their recovery, develop skills and lead meaningful lives.

HanFEST is a non-for-profit community event, held twice a year in Hanwell, organised by a group of residents.

The aim of HanFEST is to create a unique visitor experience for everyone who visits - keeping food, farming and folk at the heart of everything they do.

HanFEST takes place in the summer and its sister Christmas event HanFESTIVE takes place in late November inside St Peter's Church.

Tickets are £3 for adults in the day and £2 for children, and entry to the evening is £12 for adults and £6 for children, while overnight camping is £10 - parking is free.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.hanfest.co.uk or search for HanFEST on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.