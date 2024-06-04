Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Did you know that there are over 100 species* of flowers in Bloxham Churchyard? You are warmly invited to come and hear local botanist, author and photographer Peter Sheasby give an illustrated account of the diversity of species in this space: ‘The Flowers of St Mary’s Churchyard’ Wednesday June 12th 6.30pm for 7pm in St Mary’s Church.

This is a free event with light refreshments which includes an opportunity to explore the churchyard to spot species during the interval. This will be followed by questions and observations. This event is part of Great Big Green Week 8th – 16th June.