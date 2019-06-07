Get ready for 100s of classic bikes on Banbury Run

The VMCC Banbury Run might be 71 years old but it still manages to attract the largest gathering of pre-1931 classic bikes in the world.

Around 500 veteran and vintage motorcycles will ride out from the British Motor Museum on various routes as they make their way to Banbury on Sunday.

The routes vary between 30 and 60 miles and many will hope to make them without breaking down!

Viewing areas in the Gaydon museum grounds will give spectators the chance to see the motorcycles start up as they begin their nostalgic run.

Riders will depart at five per minute from 10am with the last leaving at noon. They will begin to return to the museum from 12.30.

Banbury mayor John Colegrave will be starting all the competitors on their journeys including scaling Sun Rising Hill at Edgehill.

There will also be club and trade stands, more than 100 auto-jumble pitches and special interest displays.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “The VMCC Banbury Run is aimed at those who enjoy the thrill of riding out with other vintage, veteran and pioneer bikes.

“It’s amazing that the Run is now 71 years old and still going strong.

“With many of the vehicles over 100 years old it’s not surprising that some don’t make the journey to Banbury!”

The museum will be open from 9am to 5pm. Spectator tickets for the run cost £9 in advance or £11 on the day for adults and concessions, children cost £7 advance or £9 on the day.

For more information visit www.banbury-run.co.uk or call 01926 641188.