Get outdoors this festive period with your local parkrun
The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Oxfordshire. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.
And this festive period is no different.
The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon nineteen years ago, is encouraging people from across Oxfordshire to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.
Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.
“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.
“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."
Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Banbury parkrun, Bicester parkrun, Didcot parkrun, University Parks parkrun and Witney parkrun.
And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place at Banbury parkrun, Bicester parkrun, Chipping Norton School parkrun, Horspath parkrun and University Parks parkrun.
Claire Hazleton, ED at Harcourt Hill parkrun, Oxford, said "Why not make a visit to parkrun part of your festive plans? We’d love to see you to walk, jog or run with us this festive season (and hopefully beyond!)
“Regardless of the weather you’ll be guaranteed a warm, bright welcome, so come along and enjoy a great start to your day."
With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.
Visit www.parkrun.org.uk to find your nearest event.