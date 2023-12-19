Get outdoors this festive period with your local parkrun

Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Oxfordshire, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Oxfordshire. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon nineteen years ago, is encouraging people from across Oxfordshire to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harcourt Hill parkrun

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Banbury parkrun, Bicester parkrun, Didcot parkrun, University Parks parkrun and Witney parkrun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place at Banbury parkrun, Bicester parkrun, Chipping Norton School parkrun, Horspath parkrun and University Parks parkrun.

Claire Hazleton, ED at Harcourt Hill parkrun, Oxford, said "Why not make a visit to parkrun part of your festive plans? We’d love to see you to walk, jog or run with us this festive season (and hopefully beyond!)

“Regardless of the weather you’ll be guaranteed a warm, bright welcome, so come along and enjoy a great start to your day."

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.