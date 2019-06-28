Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire over the next seven days.

1 MUSIC

The Also festival returns to Compton Verney next week with a feast for the mind, body and soul

Banbury Symphony Orchestra, St Mary’s Church, Banbury, June 29, 7.30pm

Banbury Symphony Orchestra welcomes back international award-winning violin soloist Maria Kouznetsova to play Bruch’s Violin Concerto No 1 in their summer concert.

Maria gave a passionate performance of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto with the orchestra last summer at St Mary’s Church.

As well as Banbury, Maria has performed extensively across Europe, Russia and Israel, and has won prizes at international competitions including the China Guang Ya Chengdu (first prize 2014), David Oistrakh (second prize 2007, first not awarded) and Adriatico Music Competition (first prize 2007) where she was also awarded the EMCY Art for Music prize.

Celebrate Flanders and Swann with a tribute in Chipping Norton

The orchestra’s concert programme also includes William Walton’s comedy overture Scapino and Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphonic suite Scheherazade, an evocation of the Arabian Nights story.

Details: banburysymphony.org

2 THEATRE

Flanders and Swann, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, June 29

Maria Kouznetsova

Tim FitzHigham has been performing this award-winning homage to the extraordinary comedic talents of Michael Flanders and Donald Swann to packed houses for over a decade.

Accompanied by Duncan Walsh Atkins, he is coming to Chipping Norton this weekend.

The show celebrates the much-loved words and music of Flanders and Swann, those internationally acclaimed musical comedy legends of the 1950s and 60s.

With their own unique style and humour, they present F&S’s classic songs and traditions interspersed with a few of their hidden and yet ever-sparkling gems.

Songs include The Hippopotamus Song (Mud, Mud, Glorious Mud), The Gnu Song and Omnibus (or A Transport of Delights).

Details: flandersandswann.info

3 FAMILY

Moth Morning, Canons Ashby, June 29

An experienced moth expert is visiting Canons Ashby and giving visitors the chance to get involved with surveying the creatures and finding themselves face to face with our fluttery friends.

Guests can see the surveying traps being opened, examine what is inside and even handle some of the moths.

Visitor experience officer Helena Avery-Clarke said: “It’s great to give people a chance to see moths up close and for them to find out what they’re looking at.

“They’re very misunderstood creatures! Hopefully people will be inspired to care for them more once they’ve had a closer look.

“The traps do not hurt the moths, and the information is really useful to us for our future conservation.”

Details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

4 FESTIVAL

Also festival, Compton Verney, July 5 to 7

Described as ‘TED talks in a field’, festival goers can explore the lakeside setting whilst they learn from professors, authors, theorists and comedians as they share their ideas.

Details: www.also-festival.com

5 THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oxford Playhouse, July 4 to 6

Shakespeare’s classic tale of magic, mischief and mechanicals is directed by RSC associate artist Joanne Pearce and performed by a cast of talented students from Magdalen College School.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com