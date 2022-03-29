Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

1. St John Passion

St Mary’s Church, Banbury, April 2 - Banbury Choral Society promises to raise the roof of St Mary’s once again with Bach’s powerful masterpiece. The choir will be accompanied by the St James’ Players, an authentic Baroque ensemble from London. There will also be a line-up of five young soloists, including Mollie Smith (soprano), Rosamond Thomas (contralto) and Christopher Willoughby (tenor), all under the baton of conductor Julian Harris. Bach’s St John Passion is intensely dramatic with an overriding message of compassion, hope and ultimate salvation. First performed in Leipzig on Good Friday, April 1724, this oratorio is considered one of the most demanding and rewarding works for a choir to perform. It will be sung in German, with the audience provided with an English translation. Mr Harris said: “It is an absolute privilege to conduct this wondrous masterpiece again. It is undoubtedly one of the most magnificent works of genius ever written and created by the mind of the greatest composer that ever lived.