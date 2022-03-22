Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
There’s family theatre, there’s cabaret and there’s music and comedy in this week’s line-up of things to do in the area. So check what's on in our five of the best.
1. Plot and The Plot Thickens
Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury, March 25 and 26, The New Inn, Middleton Cheney, April 1 and Lighthorne Village Hall, April 2 - Members of Middleton Cheney’s long-established drama group Lynden Players return with a fringe-inspired two-part comedy written and directed by Lynden veteran Kay Andrews-Kuhn. Originally created for a drama festival, Plot is a scurrilous send up of behind-the-scenes drama, with larger than life characters serving up a slice of showbusiness in all its ridiculous glory. With strong language and adult themes, the show is not afraid to push the boundaries to get a laugh. “I wanted to create a fringe theatre experience where the audience is close enough to really connect with the actors,” said Kay. “Taking the show out on the road and performing in different spaces makes it very exciting for the cast and crew, and we want that energy to be shared by our audiences. We are very grateful to the venues who are hosting us and hope that theatre lovers in the community will come along and suppo
2. Blair Dunlop
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 31 - For a man still in his 20s, whose debut album won the Horizon Award at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and who was declared the “vital bridge between Brit folk’s first and latest flowerings” by Q magazine, it might be tempting for Blair Dunlop to rest on the laurels of an already successful career. But instead, he’s touring extensively in intimate selected venues that have been chosen to allow the simplicity and sincerity of Blair’s songs and performances connect with his audience in the way he is known for. Ed Harcourt said of him: “He has it all – a wry turn of phrase in his words, barbed and moving within a second and seriously demonic guitar skills that belie his youthful looks.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.
3. Hundred Watt Club
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 25 - Ravishing, risqué and a little bit ridiculous, travelling vaudeville show Hundred Watt Club is returning to The Mill with a glittering line-up of showgirls, comedy and cabaret acts. Expect the unexpected, but be ready for a beautiful, brash and bawdy night of very grown-up entertainment. Fringe review said of the show: “Harking back to the gin drenched halcyon days of a grimy Berlin nightclub in the 1930s, The Hundred Watt Club sparkles, fizzles, and shines brightly on a dark night.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.
4. Alan Carr: Regional Trinket
New Theatre, Oxford, March 31 - From the high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago. He’ll be talking about finding happiness and joy in the small things. He asks: Why be a national treasure when you can be a regional trinket? Since winning the BBC New Comedy Award in 2001, Carr has become one of the UK’s most popular comedians, known for his acclaimed stand-up shows and TV appearances. Visit atgtickets.com/Oxford to book or for more information.