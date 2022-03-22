Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

1. Plot and The Plot Thickens

Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury, March 25 and 26, The New Inn, Middleton Cheney, April 1 and Lighthorne Village Hall, April 2 - Members of Middleton Cheney’s long-established drama group Lynden Players return with a fringe-inspired two-part comedy written and directed by Lynden veteran Kay Andrews-Kuhn. Originally created for a drama festival, Plot is a scurrilous send up of behind-the-scenes drama, with larger than life characters serving up a slice of showbusiness in all its ridiculous glory. With strong language and adult themes, the show is not afraid to push the boundaries to get a laugh. “I wanted to create a fringe theatre experience where the audience is close enough to really connect with the actors,” said Kay. “Taking the show out on the road and performing in different spaces makes it very exciting for the cast and crew, and we want that energy to be shared by our audiences. We are very grateful to the venues who are hosting us and hope that theatre lovers in the community will come along and suppo