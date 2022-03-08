Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury

There's plenty to do in and around Banbury - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to stage, there's lots to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check what's on in our five of the best.
1. Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, March 17 - Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is back on the road with his one-man theatre tour. Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globetrotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the TV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Dom said: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them. We were midway through the tour when Covid brought everything to a standstill, so I’m delighted that I’m finally able to get back on the road.” Visit themillartscentre.co.uk to book.
2. Focus On Photography
The Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney, until March 30 - The Heseltine Gallery’s biennial Focus On Photography exhibition opened this week, with a display of nearly 80 works by emerging and professional photographers from the Banbury area and beyond. The open, selected exhibition attracted more than 130 entries, more than a third of which were from students at schools in Banbury, Bicester and Buckingham. Speaking at the exhibition launch, Roger Neill, chair of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery, said: “The quality and variety of the work on display is remarkable and we are delighted to have received a record number of youth entries this year. This is very encouraging for the future of photography.” Among the award winners was Mark Harris for his photograph of Ronnie (pictured). Visit theheseltinegallery.org.uk for more information.
3. Afternoon Delightful
General Foods Sports and Social Club, March 13, noon to 5pm - Banbury Folk Club promises a free afternoon of musical enjoyment as it returns to the GF club after a successful visit in October. Dave Fry (pictured) is compere and will perform his own set. Other acts include Brackley Show Choir, under the direction of Rey Lear, Banbury musician Rebecca Mileham showcasing songs from her new CD, perennial local favourites Scarecrow and Pete Watkins Originals. There will be a bucket collection, a tombola and a cake stall. Visit banburyfolkclub.co.uk to book.
4. Reginald D Hunter: Bombe Shuffleur
Oxford Playhouse, March 18 - More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order. Unafraid to tackle head-on the subjects the rest of us skirt around, strap in as the searingly honest, brutally funny and lovably louche Reginald D Hunter takes the audience through what is described as “the unfolding meltdown of life as we know it”. Visit oxfordplayhouse.com to book or for more information