Farm near Banbury to host Easter lambing afternoon with proceeds going to Ukraine

A farm near Banbury is hosting an Easter lambing afternoon this Saturday (April 8) to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal.

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

The Broughton Grounds Farm, which is located on the grounds of the spectacular mediaeval Broughton Castle, will open its doors this Saturday for a special Easter lambing event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to bottle feed the newly born lambs as well as take in the beautiful countryside surroundings, historical remains, and ecological features within the farm's land on a guided farm walk.

There will also be a fun Easter Egg hunt for younger children to enjoy, with every child that enters guaranteed to take home a tasty chocolate treat.

    Visitors will have the chance to bottle feed lambs at Broughton Grounds Farm lambing afternoon this Saturday (April 8).
    James Taylor, owner of the farm, wanted to do something different this lambing season and help those less fortunate at the same time. He said: "We enjoy showing people the animals and seeing people enjoy our farm, and like everyone, we have been very moved by what we have seen from the situation in Ukraine. So we wanted to take this opportunity to do something and raise a few pounds for those in need.

    Entry to the farm is £4.50 if tickets are purchased online or £5 at the gate. Tea, coffee, light refreshments, and snacks will be provided by the farm as part of the entrance fee.

    The afternoon will run from 2pm until 5pm and visitors must wear wellington boots and wash their hands before departure. There are no dogs allowed on the farm.

    For more information, visits the farm’s website at: https://www.broughtongrounds.co.uk/ or to buy tickets visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/broughtongroundsfarm/t-gajpmdg

