Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton to host pirate-themed pumpkin pick this half-term

The popular Fairytale Farm attraction is hosting a special pirate-themed Halloween pumpkin picking event this October half-term.

The family-friendly Halloween event gets underway on Saturday, October 21 and will run through the October half-term holiday.

This year’s pirate-themed activities include meeting the pumpkin pirates and learning a sea shanty, a pirate jig, pirate speak, and swashbuckling skills.

The event also gives visitors the opportunity to pick their own pumpkin, carve it into a Jack-o'-lantern, or decorate it in pirate style.

There is also a pumpkin treasure trail, a fancy dress competition, and an after-dark light show where visitors can take in the farm’s magical illuminations.

Fairytale Farm owner Nick Laister said: "We are really pushing the boat out this year at Fairytale Farm.

"This year our event is pirate themed, and every child can pick a free pumpkin from our Jolly Roger Pumpkin Patch and then decorate it in Captain Pumpkin’s Carving Marquee.

"In addition to that, visitors can stay on and experience our spectacular illuminations when the sun goes down at no extra charge."

There is also a spectacular Halloween event on Friday and Saturday 27 and 28, which sees a host of spooky activities combined with an impressive light show.

Nick added: "If you post a picture of yourself on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, next to a well-known Fairytale Farm attraction, and share the post with Fairytale Farm, you'll be entered into our prize draw to win a free family annual pass to the farm, valid for a year."