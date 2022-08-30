Everyone is invited to take part in Banbury litter pick this Saturday

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Litter-picking equipment will be provided – all we’re asking is for people to join us and make the town look special."

Residents of all ages have been invited to take part in the town centre litter pick this Saturday, with the aim of making the town a ‘cleaner place in which to live, shop and relax’.

The clean-up is part of a Banbury Town Council campaign that asks people to be proud of where they live and to stop dropping litter.

The council is hoping it will be a fun way in which volunteers can influence the way the town looks.

Volunteers can just turn up on the day or preferably let the council know in advance so that plenty of litter-picking equipment will be available.

To volunteer to take part in the day go to Banbury Town Council’s events Facebook page and click ‘care’ after the litter pick words. People can also be added to the count by calling in at the town hall personally or by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01295 250340.

Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “Litter picking is a social event with a real purpose. It’s a satisfying thing to do and it puts smiles on people’s faces.”

Leader of the town council Kieron Mallon said: “This litter pick is really worthwhile. It will start at 10 am at the town hall and last about an hour. There will be plenty of humour and people will go home feeling pleased with what they’ve achieved.