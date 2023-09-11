News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett

It takes place on September 23
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
An evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings by a professional actress will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett.An evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings by a professional actress will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett.
An evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings by a professional actress will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett.

An evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings by a professional actress will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett.

Cantamus choir will perform The Parish News on Saturday September 23, 7.30pm.

Tickets £12.50 available from Lynn Pearson or Chris Compton 01295 770580/770355 [email protected]

Most Popular

    Proceeds for the ongoing upkeep of this beautiful medieval church. Over the last few years the church has been updated to now having servery and toilet block installed for the comfort of visitors.

    Modest disabled access has been improved close to the church and plenty of parking on the church side of Burton Dassett Country Park.

    The church would like to thank everyone who supported the Monday Bank Holiday teas and crafts which raised over £800 for the funds.

    Related topics:Tickets