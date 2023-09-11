Evening of a cappella music interspersed with witty readings will be taking place at All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett
It takes place on September 23
Cantamus choir will perform The Parish News on Saturday September 23, 7.30pm.
Tickets £12.50 available from Lynn Pearson or Chris Compton 01295 770580/770355 [email protected]
Proceeds for the ongoing upkeep of this beautiful medieval church. Over the last few years the church has been updated to now having servery and toilet block installed for the comfort of visitors.