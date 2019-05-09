Discover something new during May's Banbury creative festival

Banbury Age of Creativity Festival, celebrating creative older audiences, participants, volunteers and artists will host events across Banbury throughout the month of May.

The Festival has been developed by Age UK Oxfordshire’s Age Friendly Cultural Network with support from Cherwell District Council.

A packed program of creative and cultural events is taking place across Banbury, supporting the work being done by the Age Friendly Banbury project partnership, which aims to make Banbury an Age Friendly town.

The Festival's theme for 2019 is ‘intergenerational’, so many events are designed for diverse audiences, as well as more tailored events across the art-forms.

The events aim to inspire and delight with an eclectic mix of opportunities, as well as provide training to local organisations to enable them to provide age friendly creative activities and develop opportunities for older people to enjoy cultural experiences.

The jewel in the crown of the Banbury’s participation in the Age of Creativity Festival is a Pop-Up shop which will be located in Castle Quays Shopping Centre between Monday, May 13 and Friday, May 17 and open daily from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The shop will be a hub for information sharing, taster dance classes, creative craft, conversation and everyone is welcome to drop in, say hello and get creative.

The full programme for Banbury can be viewed here.