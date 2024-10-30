Details and times for Banbury's Victorian Christmas Market and Christmas lights switch-on

Banbury is counting down to Christmas with the return of its Victorian Christmas Market in November, which includes the offical Christmas Lights Switch On event.

Taking place from Friday November 22-24, the three-day family event is organised by LSD Promotions in partnership with Banbury BID.

Banbury’s town centre will be transformed into a Christmas marketplace, with over 100 stalls offering everything from handcrafted gifts to festive treats. There will also be Victorian characters roaming the streets as well as live music.

The weekend will wrap up with Banbury’s Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm on Sunday.

Here is what you can expect:

Friday

School for Stars Dance Group – Local dance group will be performing dance routines.

NOA Drummers – Feel the beat and let the rhythm lift your spirits as these talented drummers start the weekend on a high.

Betal Brass Band – Playing not just to entertain but to support a great cause, adding music and goodwill to the mix.

Saturday

Hook Norton Brass Band – A local favourite, bringing the sounds of Christmas to life.

Pier Facepainting (11am - 3pm) – Perfect for little ones (and grown-ups!) who want a touch of festive sparkle.

Joanne Mills Dance Group – Enjoy another round of lively dance performances.

Olivia (Live Singer) – Her voice will warm your heart with Christmas classics.

Betal Brass Band – Performing for charity, this band adds yet another layer of

festivity to the day.

Sunday

Hook Norton Brass Band – Returning for an encore with even more festive favourites.

5Ways Harmony Chorus Choir – A beautiful choral performance to end the weekend on a high note.

Banbury’s Christmas Lights Switch-on - taking place at 5pm.

All Weekend

Look up and you’ll spot our towering Stilt Man, wandering through the crowds, greeting everyone with a smile and a festive wave.

Banbury BID said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the Victorian market again! Supporting local businesses and creating memorable experiences for our community is what this season is all about. Let’s celebrate Banbury together!”

LSD Promotions added: “It’s wonderful to see the Banbury Victorian Christmas Market grow each year. This event brings people together, creates joyful moments, and supports our local traders."

Click here for more information on Facebook.