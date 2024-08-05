Demonstrations and family activities at Banbury Fire Station open day this Saturday

Banbury Fire Station will open its doors to the public this Saturday (August 10) for a charity open day.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which Mayor Mark Berry gets underway at 10am and finishes at 4pm will be the station’s first open day in over seven years.

Aimed at members of the public of all ages, visitors will have the opportunity to take in several demonstrations, play games and have the chance to bid on an auctioned helicopter ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised from the games, raffles, auction, and activities will go towards the Katharine House Hospice and the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps injured firefighters.

Banbury Fire Station will throw open its large red doors to the public this Saturday.

Banbury fire cadets will put on a demonstration using ladders, hoses and a hydraulic platform before a Kidlington fire station’s rescue unit demonstrates a high-line rescue.

Children’s games will include hook-a-duck, beat the keeper, and stocks plus there will be a chance for kids to have their faces painted and enjoy a bouncy castle.

Prizes in the raffle include a family pass for Blenheim Palace, gym membership, dance class vouchers, golf equipment and two £50 meal vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more daring visitors, there will be an opportunity to bid on a helicopter ride by Dragonfly Aviation that was donated to the station for the charity auction.

The event is free entry, and there will be plenty of refreshments on hand for visitors to enjoy in the sun, including ice cream and a BBQ.

For more information about Banbury Fire Station’s open day this Saturday, visit the station’s social media at:https://www.facebook.com/BanburyFireStation/?locale=en_GB