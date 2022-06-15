Deddy Rocks will take to the stage in the Market Place at 2pm and this year’s headliners will be the four-piece tribute band Queen II

Deddington Festival is back with a bang after a three year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Deddy Fest 2022 will take place on Saturday July 2 at Deddington Parish Church and will feature a children’s festival, Car Fest and Deddy Rocks, along with the ever popular art exhibition.

This year’s children’s festival offers pre-bookable workshops involving local children’s author Sarah Mahfoudh, the award-winning Muddy Feet Forest School, Mini Professors, weaving - and chocolate!

There will also be free activities such as face-painting and a children’s cafe - visit @deddyfest on Facebook for booking details.

The Car Fest roars into action at midday. Cars available for paid passenger rides include Ferraris, Porsches, Jaguars, an Aston Martin, Bentley, and a Cobra. The static display features vehicles from the Prodrive Heritage Collection and a BAR Formula One car, as well as many other covetable classics. Book your tickets in advance at http://deddycarfest.co.uk

Deddy Rocks will take to the stage in the Market Place at 2pm and this year’s headliners will be the four-piece tribute band Queen II. They will be joined by three other festival favourites: ‘Cold Blue Daze’, a four-piece rock and pop covers band; ‘The Knights of Mentis’, an acoustic 10-piece that combines Americana, country, folk and roots music and ‘The Dave Arrowsmith Band’, an electric blues trio that specialises in applying a modern funky twist to old favourite blues hits.

Throughout the day, food and drink will be served in the Market Place and the art exhibition and sale will take place at the Holly Tree Rooms in Horsefair from 10am-5pm.

Festival chair Elli Ince said: “Finally the time has come, once again, for our parish and our neighbours to come together to enjoy what has been Deddington Festival for over 16 years.

"This year’s festival contains something for everyone. We hope that you will be delighted with all that is on offer.”