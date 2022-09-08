Cost of living clinic comes to Banbury today
BBC Radio Oxford in partnership with Citizens Advice are hosting a cost of living clinic in Banbury Market Place today (September 8).
By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:37 am
The clinic is part of a county-wide scheme which is offering face-to-face advice to anyone struggling with the cost of living and directing people to the places where they can get help.
There are a number of organisations that can assist people with Universal Credit and organising grants for energy debts, obtaining free school meals, and calculating how much benefits they may be entitled to.