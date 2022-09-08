News you can trust since 1838
Cost of living clinic comes to Banbury today

BBC Radio Oxford in partnership with Citizens Advice are hosting a cost of living clinic in Banbury Market Place today (September 8).

By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:37 am
The aim of the clinics is to offer face-to-face advice to anyone struggling with the cost of living.
The clinic is part of a county-wide scheme which is offering face-to-face advice to anyone struggling with the cost of living and directing people to the places where they can get help.

There are a number of organisations that can assist people with Universal Credit and organising grants for energy debts, obtaining free school meals, and calculating how much benefits they may be entitled to.

The clinic will run until 12 pm and takes place in Banbury Market Place.

