Community fun day comes to Banbury development

A Banbury house builder is inviting the local community to celebrate spring with some furry friends.

On Saturday, April 27, Redrow Homes, Bloxham Vale development on Bloxham Road will open its doors for a day of fun-filled activities for all ages.

Redrow Homes Bloxham Vale will host a family fin day this weekend including some fluffy friends

Guests will be treated to a ‘cuddle experience’, arranged by a local petting farm, and will have the opportunity to get up close with a host of friendly animals, including goats and baby rabbits.

For younger visitors looking to polish their artistic skills, there will be an arts and craft workshop, whilst parents can learn more about Redrow homes and the Bloxham Vale development.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “Our developments are built with families in mind, and we are pleased to provide the community with an opportunity to get together here at Bloxham Vale.

“Spring is a wonderful time of the year, so we look forward to welcoming local people to join us for what promises to be a fantastic day full of fun and animal cuddles.”

The event takes place between 11.30am and 4pm.