The fair, which will get underway at Ettington Community Centre on Tuesday November 15 (5.30am – 8.30pm) and will come to a close on Wednesday November 16 (9.30am – 3pm), is £5 entry with a free hot drink and a homemade biscuit.

Kate Bamford, from Shipston Home Nursing, says: “Our gift fair is one of the highlights of the festive season and we’re excited to be back again for 2022. We’re extremely grateful to the army of volunteers who help us stage the event. They work tirelessly to support us, and we couldn’t do this without them.”