Chipping Norton's popular farm attraction transforms to 'immersive Christmas wonderland'

Organisers at the Fairytale Farm have been busy transforming it into an 'immersive Christmas wonderland'.

The Fairytale Farm’s Christmas wonderland event will run on weekends all December and every day from Monday December 11, up to Christmas Eve.

Running since 2013, the farm’s Christmas showcase has grown to become one of the most popular events at the Chipping Norton attraction, with new expansions added each year.

Farm owner Nick Laister said: “Our unique experience has been building in popularity every year to the immersive Christmas wonderland that it is today.

“This year’s event will be significantly expanded compared to previous years, with a whole new area that will feature a range of new festive experiences.

“All the best elements from previous years will remain, but everything has been expanded with an extra touch of Christmas magic thrown in.”

Visiting children will be able to help Santa Claus’ elves prepare for Christmas by collecting reindeer food, decorating trees, and watching Santa’s sleigh launch into the night sky.

Nick said: "Fairytale Farm's aim is to provide a relaxed and personal visit to the Grotto, with time for your entire family to meet and greet Santa, take your own photographs with him, and watch your children’s faces light up as Santa gives each of them a wrapped present.

"Santa is just how you would expect him to be—magical, very friendly, and wanting to spend time chatting with your little ones, asking them what they would like for Christmas and if they have been good this year!”