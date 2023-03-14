Chipping Norton's Fairytale Farm reveals exciting Easter holidays events

The popular petting zoo and fairy tale-themed attraction Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton has revealed some exciting and unique events for families over the Easter holidays.

Popular attraction near Chipping Norton, the Fairytale Farm has revealed exciting events for the Easter holidays.

The ever-popular attraction is once again preparing for a busy period of entertaining families with new school holiday attractions, which this year include a giant rabbit’s burrow and an Easter obstacle course where participants will test their bunny hopping ability.

Farm owner Nick Laister said: "We have various activities running right through the entire Easter holiday (April 1–16). See our beautiful new interactive Easter display for 2023, where Mother Goose has been joined by some friends for an egg hunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Join Ribberty Rabbit Crafting in our Craft Corner and get creative with a selection of Easter-themed crafts. Join in the Easter Garden Games, trying to complete the obstacle course with bunny hop sacks, bean bag tossing, and Easter egg and spoon racing. And we have an Easter Scavenger Hunt; the Easter Bunny has hidden several Easter-related items around the trail for you to find."

Most Popular

The farm is bringing back the popular breakfast with the Easter Bunny event this year.

Over the Easter Weekend, which this year runs from April 7–10, there will be additional activities, which include joining the Easter Bunny in a specially made giant rabbit burrow to hear an Easter story and receive an Easter egg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also a chance to enjoy a special breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Nick said: "We first launched Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in 2022, and it proved very popular, so we are doing it again with some changes. Last year, the breakfast was a bap. This year it is a full cooked breakfast. And while you have your breakfast, there is a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and listen to his Easter story. And every child will receive a full-size Easter egg.

"Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is expected to be very popular, and there are only 48 places per day, so book early to make sure you are guaranteed a place at the breakfast table."