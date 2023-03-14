News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Chipping Norton's Fairytale Farm reveals exciting Easter holidays events

The popular petting zoo and fairy tale-themed attraction Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton has revealed some exciting and unique events for families over the Easter holidays.

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT
Popular attraction near Chipping Norton, the Fairytale Farm has revealed exciting events for the Easter holidays.
Popular attraction near Chipping Norton, the Fairytale Farm has revealed exciting events for the Easter holidays.
Popular attraction near Chipping Norton, the Fairytale Farm has revealed exciting events for the Easter holidays.

The ever-popular attraction is once again preparing for a busy period of entertaining families with new school holiday attractions, which this year include a giant rabbit’s burrow and an Easter obstacle course where participants will test their bunny hopping ability.

Farm owner Nick Laister said: "We have various activities running right through the entire Easter holiday (April 1–16). See our beautiful new interactive Easter display for 2023, where Mother Goose has been joined by some friends for an egg hunt.

"Join Ribberty Rabbit Crafting in our Craft Corner and get creative with a selection of Easter-themed crafts. Join in the Easter Garden Games, trying to complete the obstacle course with bunny hop sacks, bean bag tossing, and Easter egg and spoon racing. And we have an Easter Scavenger Hunt; the Easter Bunny has hidden several Easter-related items around the trail for you to find."

Most Popular
    The farm is bringing back the popular breakfast with the Easter Bunny event this year.
    The farm is bringing back the popular breakfast with the Easter Bunny event this year.
    The farm is bringing back the popular breakfast with the Easter Bunny event this year.

    Over the Easter Weekend, which this year runs from April 7–10, there will be additional activities, which include joining the Easter Bunny in a specially made giant rabbit burrow to hear an Easter story and receive an Easter egg.

    There is also a chance to enjoy a special breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Nick said: "We first launched Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in 2022, and it proved very popular, so we are doing it again with some changes. Last year, the breakfast was a bap. This year it is a full cooked breakfast. And while you have your breakfast, there is a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and listen to his Easter story. And every child will receive a full-size Easter egg.

    "Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is expected to be very popular, and there are only 48 places per day, so book early to make sure you are guaranteed a place at the breakfast table."

    For more information on the Fairytale Farm and its Easter holiday activities, as well as a full list of upcoming events, visit the farm’s website at www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/